Covid-19 cases climb to 53 in the US

More
In Italy, six are dead and 219 have been infected as health officials search for Patient Zero.
2:57 | 02/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Covid-19 cases climb to 53 in the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:57","description":"In Italy, six are dead and 219 have been infected as health officials search for Patient Zero. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69186888","title":"Covid-19 cases climb to 53 in the US","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-cases-climb-53-us-69186888"}