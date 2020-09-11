Transcript for COVID-19 cases surge across the country

Trevor, thank you. Now to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 50 million cases worldwide, nearly 10 million in the U.S. America with more than 237,000 lives lost. A new outbreak inside the white house, and almost any state you look at, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, covid cases exploding across the country. Take a look at the new numbers. Nearly 10 million people infected, more than a million cases added in just the last ten days. Hospitalizations now rising in 43 states. Unless something is done drastically that changes public behavior, we are in for catastrophe. Reporter: While there's no clear plan to contain the virus, there is another outbreak at the ite house. Chief of staff mark meadows and at least five others testing positive. There have been tens of thousands of American families torn apart by covid-19, including the Martinez family inlmdale, California. 43-year-old Brenda Lopez losing her life. My mom was a kind person, a loving person, and just a great person. Reporter: And in Indiana, new images out of notre dame, where cases are rising. Fans storming the field after the team's big win. Texas closing in on 1 N cases, epaso on lockdown for the past ten days. The air force sending in 60 military medics to ease the burden. A fierce second wave sweeping through Europe where the virus first took hold, before arriving in the U.S. Shocking new video from turin, Italy, showing a hospital packed with infected patients, some on the floor. Health officials calling the situation unacceptable. And in the uk, anti-lockdown protests erupting in Manchester where the country is averaging 20,000 new infections a day for the past two weeks. Tom, in New York, some troubling trends. New York state reporting three straight days of 3,000 new

