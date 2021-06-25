COVID-19 delta variant spreads across US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the delta variant is disproportionately affecting younger people. At least 20 cases in Reno, Nevada, have been linked to an elementary school.
1:18 | 06/25/21

COVID-19 delta variant spreads across US

