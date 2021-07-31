Transcript for COVID-19 delta variant surge felt across the country

We begin tonight with the alarming spread of the delta variant. We're just learning late today that the U.S. Hit 100,000 new cases in 24 hours for the first time since February. A CDC internal document calling the delta variant as contagious as chickenpox and able to spread faster than the common cold. States with low vaccination rates hit the hardest. This hospital in Missouri in one of those hot Zones. Hospitalizations nationwide jumping 101% in the last two weeks. The CDC saying the outbreak in provincetown, Massachusetts, where most of those infected were fully vaccinated, was key to their decision to reverse recommendations on masks. More than 67% of those 12 and older have had at least one dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. And president Biden when asked saying in all probability, Americans should brace for more restrictions. ABC's Trevor Ault leads us off from New York. Reporter: Tonight, the delta variant driving America's daily covid case average five times higher than it was just a month ago, and president Biden with this warning for what's ahead -- Should Americans expect more guidelines coming out, more restrictions because of covid? In all probability. Reporter: With at least 47 states and territories reporting high or substantial community transmission, a startling internal CDC document obtained by ABC news suggests the delta variant is more contagious than the common cold or flu. Estimating the average infected person can possibly infect as many as nine people. This virus is very contagious, much more than the original variant, and this is a game changer for me, and it should be for everyone in our community. Reporter: In the past two weeks, hospitalizations across the country are up 101%. Health officials in Austin, Texas, warning there's only nine staffed icu beds still available to cover a population of 2.3 million people. Louisiana now reporting the highest infection rate in the country. In New Orleans, the mayor again requiring masks indoors for everyone, saying the city's ems has become too busy to respond to 911 calls. We have been here before. We've seen this movie over again, and what was once unpreventable, today is preventable. No more masks! Reporter: But from Nevada to Georgia, many are pushing back against masks requirements. Today, Florida reporting its highest single day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic, but the governor is steadfast. There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida. Reporter: The CDC director is sticking by the decision to again recommend masks indoors for everyone in covid hot Zones regardless of vaccination status, fully aware it wouldn't be popular. This was not news that I expected the American people to welcome. This weighed heavily on me to have to do this. Reporter: The CDC revealing a pivotal discovery behind that recommendation was an outbreak in provincetown, Massachusetts. More than 900 people infected. Three-quarters of them fully the town now under a strict indoor mask mandate. Masking mandates in the near term, I think, can be effective in addition to vaccination, but I think our path out of this in the long term is vaccination. Reporter: And there is positive momentum in the race to vaccinate. The white house noting four straight days of at least 700,000 doses. Some of America's unvaccinated now rethinking their decision from a hospital bed. 39-year-old Michael freedy, a father of five, dying this week in Las Vegas after texting his fiancee, I should have gotten the damn vaccine. A small fever. Sick for a day is better than having your loved ones have to bury you. Heartbreaking what so many families are still going through. Trevor Ault with us from a hospital here in New York. With cases and hospitalizations rising, there's been increasing questions about the need for booster shots. Many health experts say right now they are not needed, but you're learning some booster trials are under way. Reporter: That's right, whit. 150 sites across the country are giving a third dose of the pfizer vaccine to select trial participants right now. This is the same process that was used to approve the original pfizer vaccine for emergency use authorization, and this booster is the same vaccine, it's just an additional third dose. Whit? Something to watch in the coming months. Trevor, thanks. Be sure to watch "This week" tomorrow morning. Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the divide over vaccine and mask mandates amid the surging delta

