COVID-19 mutations could play key role in race to find vaccine

More
More than 100 vaccines are being studied worldwide and with three human trials now underway in the U.S., Pfizer is testing four different versions of the vaccine.
3:00 | 05/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 mutations could play key role in race to find vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"More than 100 vaccines are being studied worldwide and with three human trials now underway in the U.S., Pfizer is testing four different versions of the vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70546364","title":"COVID-19 mutations could play key role in race to find vaccine","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-mutations-play-key-role-race-find-70546364"}