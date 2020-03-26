Transcript for Could COVID-19 become seasonal?

All right, your questions tonight, back to Dr. Jen Ashton. And Jen, Dr. Anthony Fauci warning in the last 24 hours that we really still don't know that this virus could actually come back again in the fall? Exactly, because other respiratory viruses do have a seasonal variation. We're watching the southern hemisphere closely, but if we see a dip, it gives us time to prepare for a second wave. Preparation time would be helpful this next go around. Jen, we've heard from so many people who have this for days and then take a sudden turn for the worse. And it's reminding us, David, that this is an unpredictable virus. While most people have mild symptoms, with some, it can be unpredictable and it reminds us to treat it with respect. All right, Dr. Jen Ashton with us again tonight. We'll see you tomorrow, Jen.

