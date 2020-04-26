Transcript for COVID-19 testing demands elevate

Now, to the urgent need for testing to reopen safely, both for antibodies and confirmed cases. Tonight, a first look inside the air force facility using a new do it yourself swab that could greatly improve how we track this virus. But there remains questions about reliability of some tests. ABC's Trevor Ault is at a testing site here in New York. Reporter: Tonight, the number one priority to get states back testing. New York governor Andrew Cuomo says his state is obsessively focused. How fast is the virus spreading? All of this is dependent on testing. Reporter: Officials in New York City now working with FEMA on a plan to test 120,000 city employees for coronavirus antibodies. Similar tests are already under way in places like Los Angeles. And today, Boston's mayor announcing 1,000 random residents will be tested for antibodies, as well. But antibody testing could face problems. "The New York Times" reporting a group of scientists examined 14 coronavirus antibody tests and only three of them delivered consistently reliable results. Plus, health officials and the world health organization warn even if you get an accurate test and have antibodies, there's still no conclusive evidence of immunity. Can I get sick again? How long is that antibody protective for and until this virus has been around a long time, we won't know that. Reporter: That, as new diagnostic covid-19 testing sites are popping up all over the country. In Iowa, first responders believed to be infected getting tested at this drive-through clinic. And in del rey, Florida, this site designed to help an underserved community of minorities. We're out here making sure that individuals who are the most undertested have access to testing. Reporter: The air force betting on new technology as it ramps up testing, funding this lab in Washington, D.C., where military personnel are supervised, but take the new experimental saliva swab tests by themselves and can get results in 24 hours or less. And that lab will be scaling to 50,000 tests per day over the next few weeks. Reporter: The covid tracking project says Saturday, 300,000 covid-19 tests were conducted, a one-day record for the U.S., bringing the country's total above 5 million. The intent is to continue to scale, with the support of states and working with states to continue to scale testing. But at the same time, we have to realize that we have to have a breakthrough innovation in testing. All right, Trevor Ault joins us now from a testing site in Manhattan. And Trevor, your reporting highlighting how critical testing is to reopening and you're learning more about that saliva self-test works we just saw in your report? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, Tom. To take this test, you cough into your arm a few times to get fluid from your lungs up into your mouth and then administer that swab yourself. These tests are approved by the fda, but you have to do them with supervision of a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.