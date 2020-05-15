Can COVID-19 be transmitted through talking?

More
Early research shows when two people talk loudly in an enclosed space with poor airflow, there is "substantial" risk of transmission through spit droplets.
0:16 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Can COVID-19 be transmitted through talking?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Early research shows when two people talk loudly in an enclosed space with poor airflow, there is \"substantial\" risk of transmission through spit droplets.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70690973","title":"Can COVID-19 be transmitted through talking?","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-transmitted-talking-70690973"}