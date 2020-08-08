Transcript for COVID-19 unemployment aid talks collapse

Back at home, stimulus talks between Democrats and the white house collapsing together. Unemployment falling to 10.2%. The job market slowing, but still adding 1.8 million in July. President trump hinting at a possible executive action, tweeting we're going to do a different way. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: With over 30 million Americans unemployed and desperate for help, tonight on capitol hill, last ditch talks over a relief bill went nowhere. It was a disappointing meeting. We did not make any progress today. Reporter: Democrats say they offered to meet Republicans in the middle, proposing a $2 trillion stimulus package, but the white house rejected it. That's a non-starter. I told them, come back when you are ready to go to a higher number. Reporter: Democrats want to go big, demanding billions of dollars for state and local governments and to extend weekly $600 unemployment checks, which expired last week. But Republicans say those payments are too high, and discourage people from going back to work. They want more targeted relief. Now, tonight, the president is poised to take action on his own, readying executive orders. We're going to take executive orders to try to alleviate some of the pain that people are experiencing. Reporter: As negotiations fail, about a mile for capitol hill, Kathleen Donahue has been relying on a small business loan, part of the popular paycheck protection program, to keep her games and puzzles store afloat. That program will now expire tonight with no plan to replace it. I'm terrified. I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen and I'm really scared. Mary joining us now from Washington. The president expected to take that executive action. But what can he do without congress? Reporter: We know the president is considering possibly extending unemployment benefits and other things. But it's not clear how much the president can do on his own. Congress controls the purse, and without action from the hill, there is no magic wand. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.