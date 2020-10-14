Transcript for COVID-19 vaccine trial begins testing children

know, this all comes as we see the virus spiking across the country, amid those fears of a second wave. Toght, the very first vaccine trial in children now approved by the fda and now getting started. Hospitalizations increasing in 36 states across the country. Wisconsin, as we've been reporting, hit especially hard. A field hospital now set up to take in covid patients. And pfizer beginning that first pediatric vaccine trial in the world. And late today, what Dr. Anthony Fauci said about family gatherings over Thanksgiving. ABC's Stephanie Ramos from Wisconsin tonight. Reporter: Tonight Wisconsin, ground zero in this country's desperate battle to beat back a surging virus. This new field hospital for covid patients opening today just in time. Many of our icus are strained and every region of our state has one or more hospitals reporting current and iminnocent staff shortages. Reporter: The state now facing a record number of deaths and hospitalizations. 3,000 new cases since just yesterday. We have to get this virus under control and help flatten the curve. Reporter: The virus raging in Wisconsin, but today, a judge blocking the governor's emergency order to curb the spread by limiting capacity in places like bars and restaurants to 25%. As colder weather sends more people indoors, cases of the virus surging in 35 states. Hospitalizations climbing in 36 states. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 37-year-old father chase Billings was a healthy firefighter. He's now hospitalized and on oxygen. For something like this to hit him so hard, it's heartbreaking. Reporter: In the race for a vaccine, pfizer becoming the first to test its vaccine on children as young as 12, today, 16-year-old Kaitlynn Evans joining the trial in Cincinnati. I'm just hoping that they can use whatever they get from me and that it helps them put out a vaccine as soon as possible. Reporter: More than 100 children have lost their lives to the virus. And nearly 700,000 infected, including 17-year-old Natalia ruspini, who for weeks faced lingering brain fog, struggling to remember school tasks. Like my clock in my head was. I think maybe time really is just a healer. Reporter: And David, as we head closer to Thanksgiving, Dr. Fauci tonight saying to consider family members who are at risk, because of their age and underlying conditions, saying, you might need to bite the bullet and sacrifice social gatherings unless you are certain the people you are dealing with have been recently tested and are not interacting with anyone else unless it's you and your family members. David? Yeah, going to be so difficult, because we all do want to get together, but important questions to ask ourselves. Stephanie, thank you.

