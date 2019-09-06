Transcript for Crane collapses onto Dallas apartment building killing 1 person

And we begin with the extreme weather striking parts of the country. From deadly floods to fire emerge emergencies. Right now, the ongoing response in Dallas, Texas. The moment caught on camera. A massive construction crane collapsing, as a storm struck. The boom slicing through a building. At least one person is dead. That storm also knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and to a local airport. And let's get right to erielle reshef with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, the terrifying moments after damaging winds near Dallas knocked this crane into an apartment building. Killing at least one person. In this alarming video, a witness is watching in horror as the crane falls. Oh, my god. The crane is falling over. Oh, my god. Reporter: A hole punctured through the roof, parts of the structure shredded. And that crane on its side. We have two people listed as critical, three with serious injuries but are not critical, one person who has been discharged from the hospital already. And one person confirmed deceased. Reporter: Inside the building, cars could be seen teetering on the edge. Urban search and rescue rushing to the scene. The building itself has suffered multiple collapses in different areas. Reporter: All this caused by a ferocious severe storm that whipped up near hurricane strength wind gusts at Dallas love field airport. At one point knocking out power to that major transportation hub. An overhead sign, crashing down outside a nearby restaurant. Erielle reshef joins us live. We saw the video of the crane crashing down. And you talked about the powerful winds that battered the area. Reporter: That's right, wind gusts reaching up to 71 miles per hour. Knocking out power to 250,000 people. And tonight, firstry responders are combing the rubble, looking for any other potential victims. Erielle, thank you. We turn to the west, where a fast-moving brush fire shut down

