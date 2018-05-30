Crane collapses, slamming through the roof of a home

The operator and a resident were treated for minor injuries.
05/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Crane collapses, slamming through the roof of a home
The crane collapse outside Fort Lauderdale taking out power lines and slamming to the rueful home. The crane operator and one resident treated people injured they are expected to be okay.

