Creator of Labradoodle shares regrets

Wally Conron of Australia, who first cross-bred a Labrador and a poodle in 1989, believes that most of the dogs are at a greater risk of medical issues and anxiety.
0:17 | 09/26/19

Transcript for Creator of Labradoodle shares regrets

