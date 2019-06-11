Crews demolish Wisconsin home ‘on the edge’

More
The home was on the edge of a cliff, in danger of plunging into Lake Michigan.
0:10 | 11/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crews demolish Wisconsin home ‘on the edge’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"The home was on the edge of a cliff, in danger of plunging into Lake Michigan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66776575","title":"Crews demolish Wisconsin home ‘on the edge’","url":"/WNT/video/crews-demolish-wisconsin-home-edge-66776575"}