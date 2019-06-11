Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg to Demolish 4 Homes on His Property

Now Playing: Homeowner to Burn Home Teetering on Cliff

Now Playing: Monday Night Football gets ‘tackled’ by a black cat

Now Playing: New details emerge in murder mystery of couple from New Hampshire

Now Playing: UPS launches drone delivery in North Carolina

Now Playing: 10-year-old boy injured in zip-line accident

Now Playing: AT&T settles throttling case with FTC

Now Playing: Hit-and-run victim ignored as dozens of drivers pass by

Now Playing: Crews demolish Wisconsin home ‘on the edge’

Now Playing: School resource officer charged with abusing student

Now Playing: Multiracial group asked to move in restaurant to accommodate white customer

Now Playing: Parents get into verbal fight at youth football game

Now Playing: Deputy arrested, fired after video shows him slam student to floor

Now Playing: Woman accused of faking cancer and related GoFundMe campaign

Now Playing: 1 year to 2020 presidential election

Now Playing: Students in key states weigh in on 2020 presidential election

Now Playing: Possible hate crime charges in Wisconsin acid attack

Now Playing: Bob's Burgers robbery, assault a 'deliberate hoax': Sheriff

Now Playing: Dozens drive by man who was hit by car, left for dead