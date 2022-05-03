Critical primary races underway in 5 states

In the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary, fewer than 2,000 votes separate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is Trump-endorsed and has a slight lead, and former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live