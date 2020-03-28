Transcript for Critical shortage of medical supplies continues at hospitals across the nation

Now to the critical short annals at hospitals around the country. Mayors say more than 90% of U.S. Cities don't have an adequate supply of test kits or masks and of course those ventilators are in high demand. Doctors and nurses say they feel in some cases as if they're choosing between their patient's safety and their own. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, officials' desperate calls for more ventilators are growing louder. The president enacting the Korean war-era defense production act to order general motors to manufacture the much-needed medical equipment. In the hard-hit state of new York, the governor says they'll need 30,000 ventilators, and and should they not get them they may have to resort to what are called bag valve masks -- essentially hand-held ventilators that require a person to continuously pump them. We're very frightened it's going to get worse. Reporter: Dr. Roland Waguespack is the E.R. Director at east Jefferson general hospital near New Orleans, and he says they're running out of space. We have seen more and more critical patients with the disease. We're running out of capacity at our hospital. Reporter: Already in queens, New York, this video posted on Facebook showing a packed emergency room lined with patients on hospital beds. Doctors and nurses desperate to treat them. And tonight, more than 90% of mayors nationwide say they don't have enough masks or test kits. Nurses say they don't have to personal protective equipment necessary to keep themselves safe from the virus. It puts us in a position where sometimes we have to choose between our safety and our patients' safety. And that's not okay. Reporter: Sean petty, an E.R. Nurse in the bronx, says he's forced to use his mask for a week. We are trying to take precautions, but with such widespread infection that can be transmitted so many different ways and because of our lack of protection, we are being exposed. Reporter: This nurse posting her angst on social media. This is truly scary, and nobody is taking it seriously. Reporter: She says her hospital is not just short on masks and medical equipment -- We're out of tylenol. Like, we're out of tylenol. I don't know what I can do to save people anymore. Reporter: The family of 48-year-old nurse kyous Kelly says he works on those dangerous front lines. He tested positive for covid-19 and died days later from the virus. His sister saying if he had the adequate equipment, he might still be alive. If you aren't protecting -- if you don't have to ppe, you're rationing out gowns and masks and locking stuff up -- yeah, I think it could have been prevented. Reporter: The fear of infection extending to the families of healthcare workers. Arkansas doctor Jared Burks hoping to protect his young son, getting as close as they can to touching hands. That photo completely and totally demonstrates the love that my husband has for us, honestly. A powerful image there. A reminder of the sacrifices being made. Trevor joins us from the javits center where a makeshift hospital will open Monday. Governor Cuomo with a bit of positive news, but we have to be careful. It's about the rate at which people are being hospitalized and more importantly, the rate at which people with going into the intensive care units. Reporter: That's right, Tom. Governor Cuomo reports the number of new hospitalizations and new icu admissions went down in the last 24 hours, but he was quick to point out, one day does not make for a trend and the peak is still 14 to 21 days out. Also Tom, a note from the hospital of that Michigan nurse who said she had one mask for a year. The hospital says they follow CDC guidelines, including in their conservation methods. Growing concern about young

