Transcript for Cruise ship with measles case on board to remain quarantined at home port

New to the measles emergency on board a cruise chip ship. The ship is on the move at this house. 3400 passengers have been kept on board. What they have to do or they went get off. Victor Oquendo tonight. Reporter: Tonight, we're learning the 300 passengers and crew aboard the freewinds cruise ship will remain quarantined when they arrive at the ship's home port in the island of curacao. Curacao's ministry of health telling ABC news -- "All of our efforts are geared toward trying to avoid any further spread of disease." Everyone on board has been stuck on the ship since arriving in St. Lucia Tuesday, when a doctor confirmed a single case of measles. The 'freewinds' shown here in a promotional video is reportedly owned by the church of scientology and used for religious retreats and advanced spiritual counseling. They will see what is on board. And those will be allowed to embark. David, the ship may be allowed to leave on the next leg of its David. Now to the deadly cyclone in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.