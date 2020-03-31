Cuomo: No one knows when pandemic will end

With hospitals in New York City pushed to the max, the naval ship Comfort is accepting non-Covid-19 patients.
7:58 | 03/31/20

{"duration":"7:58","description":"With hospitals in New York City pushed to the max, the naval ship Comfort is accepting non-Covid-19 patients. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69907602","title":"Cuomo: No one knows when pandemic will end","url":"/WNT/video/cuomo-pandemic-end-69907602"}