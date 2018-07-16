CVS workers call police over coupon dispute with black customer

More
The store said the employees were fired and the manufacturer said the coupon was legitimate.
1:10 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CVS workers call police over coupon dispute with black customer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56630369,"title":"CVS workers call police over coupon dispute with black customer","duration":"1:10","description":"The store said the employees were fired and the manufacturer said the coupon was legitimate. ","url":"/WNT/video/cvs-workers-call-police-coupon-dispute-black-customer-56630369","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.