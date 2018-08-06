Daddy to the rescue for little ballerina suffering bit of stage fright

More
Marc Daniels took to the stage, with baby in tow, to help his 2-year-old daughter get through her dance rehearsal.
1:11 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daddy to the rescue for little ballerina suffering bit of stage fright

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55759295,"title":"Daddy to the rescue for little ballerina suffering bit of stage fright","duration":"1:11","description":"Marc Daniels took to the stage, with baby in tow, to help his 2-year-old daughter get through her dance rehearsal.","url":"/WNT/video/daddy-rescue-ballerina-suffering-bit-stage-fright-55759295","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.