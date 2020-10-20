Dads volunteer to build desks for children learning remotely

Volunteers across America are helping David Gunter and the “Community Desk Project.” Gutner has donated 140 desks and sent blueprints to “World News Tonight” viewers.
1:26 | 10/20/20

