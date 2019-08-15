Dale Earnhardt Jr., family survive plane crash at Tennessee airport

The NASCAR legend's private jet was landing in Elizabethton when it rolled off the end of the runway and burst into flames, but everyone onboard, including his wife and daughter, were safe.
2:08 | 08/15/19

