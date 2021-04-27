Dallas Cowboys reportedly settle lawsuit with cheerleaders

ESPN reports the team agreed to pay $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who claimed a former executive secretly recorded them in the locker room. A representative for the team denied the allegations.

