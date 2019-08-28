Dallas ice cream shop offers 34 flavors served only by people with special needs

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is designed specifically for people with special needs, and employs about a dozen people ranging in age from 16 to 31.
2:14 | 08/28/19

