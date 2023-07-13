Damar Hamlin presents ESPY Award to trainers who saved his life

The Buffalo Bills’ safety was brought to tears while presenting an award at the ESPYs to the training staff who saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

July 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live