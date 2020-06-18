Transcript for Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103

Finally tonight here, hers was the voice that calmed the team of Britain during World War II. Her song played here, too. Dame Vera Lynn and those three words, "We'll meet again." She was the voice that helped calm Britain and the allies through World War II, providing hope that loved ones would come home. We'll meet again don't know where don't know when but I know we'll meet again some sunny day Dame Vera Lynn and her song "We'll meet again" was played here in the U.S., too. Happy to know that I saw you go you were singing this song Nicknamed the force's sweetheart, Lynn died today at 103. And it was just this spring, the queen, while addressing the uk and the world during this pandemic, invoked that famous song once again. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again. We'll meet again don't know where don't know when but I know we'll meet again some sunny day We'll meet again. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, have a good evening. Good night.

