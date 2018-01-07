Transcript for Dangerous clash between protestors in downtown Portland

Time now for our "Index". And the dangerous clashes this weekend in downtown Portland. Police say at least four people were hurt when right-wing demonstrators an counterprotesters broke out in braw. Police declaring the patot prayer rally a riot as the confrontations escalated. Officers revoking that group's permit, using firecrackers and smoke bombs to dispersthe crowds. At least nine people facing charges. And the incredible images coming in from overseas. That road collapsing in southwest cha, caught on surveillance. Taking trees, grass, even mpposts downith it. Completely buckling near an underground parking lot. Retaining walls giviay. Amazingly, no one hurt. Officials say recent heavy rains may be blame. An an emergency scare at Reagan natiol in Washington. Passengers and crew on this united express flight forced to deplane using an emergency slide. Smoke reported in the cabin. Airport police and fire teams investigating. No word on what set off that smoke condition. No injuries reported. And the nationwide recall of a popular salad dressing. Cases of wishbo Italian recalled after a label error. It has the best if used date by nuary 13th, 2019. And it's the end of an era for music lovers. Cds officially pulled off the shelves at St buy stores nationwide. No longer sold there as of today. A result of digitalownloads and streaming. Vinyl sales expected to continue for at least two years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.