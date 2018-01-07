-
Now Playing: Protestors, politicians demand change on immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Fisherman drags beached shark to safety
-
Now Playing: Major road collapses in East Pittsburgh
-
Now Playing: Best Buy Employees Buy Boy Nintendo WiiU
-
Now Playing: Dangerous clash between protestors in downtown Portland
-
Now Playing: Woman dragged by shark from her finger
-
Now Playing: Navy veteran killed by police
-
Now Playing: Knife attack at a birthday party
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather across United States
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam: Remembering Annapolis
-
Now Playing: A toddler fell 12 feet down an air vent in his own home
-
Now Playing: Mom says kindergarten teacher bullied 5-year-old
-
Now Playing: Elite runners inspire on and off the track
-
Now Playing: 1 dead in Bahamas boat explosion
-
Now Playing: Massive crowds march against Trump administration's immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Dangerous heat wave hitting millions of people
-
Now Playing: 9 injured in apartment complex stabbing
-
Now Playing: Recent grads stunned to discover they have no reservations for trip
-
Now Playing: White House launches review after bizarre phone call: Sr. official
-
Now Playing: Nationwide protests against Trump's immigration policies