Transcript for Dangerous encounter with a shark in Florida

Back now with the dangerous encounter off the coast of Florida. A shark attacking a surfer. Tonight, he's telling us about the moment he saw the shark latch on to his arm. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, this professional surfer, grateful he's alive. A shark comes out of the water and grabs onto my arm, right by my elbow and kind of tugs a little bit, thrashes, and I guess it tastes me and was like "Nope." Reporter: 23-year-old frank O'rourke surviving a shark attack, this bloody puncture wound his battle scar. You have all the rows of teeth that kind of just clamped onto my arm. Reporter: In this video from surfline.com you see O'rourke in the water at Jacksonville beach, then a brief struggle. A minute later, O'rourke racing across the beach to get help, still clutching his board. And less than 200 miles up Florida's east coast, a black tip shark spotted Friday, feeding in the shallow waters of cocoa beach. But these encounters incomparable to what Paige winter experienced just last month in North Carolina. She's in bad shape. I mean, her leg is almost gone. Reporter: Attacked in deep water, her father saved her life by punching the shark on its head. The 17-year-old losing her leg and some of her fingers. I'm still paigey, just a little different. I got some pieces of the puzzle missing. Reporter: Scientists say warmer water and better water quality could be increasing the number of dangerous interactions between sharks and humans.

