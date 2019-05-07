Transcript for Dangerous heat, humidity fuel storms from Rockies to East Coast

We move on to the deadly storms across parts of the country tonight. Severe weather from the rockies to the east coast this weekend. Tornadoes touching down in Wisconsin. Flash flooding stopping cars in their tracks in Minnesota. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, dangerous heat and humidity fueling storms from the rockies to the east coast. Five reported tornadoes. Including this slow-moving one in Wyoming. Families taking cover from a hailstorm near Denver, while mother nature provided the fireworks. In Dale city, Virginia, a sinkhole after heavy rain swallowing this car. And flash flooding near St. Cloud, Minnesota. Waterlogged residents wading through water, pushing stranded vehicles. And straight line winds peeling the roof off this building in monck's corner, South Carolina. Not far away, in Georgetown, multiple people struck by lightning Thursday. One person was killed. July, notoriously the most dangerous month for lightning injuries. Rob, let's get right to the forecast. Reporter: The heaviest rain near the east coast. But damaging storms with wind in the west. Severe thunderstorm watch for rapid city and other places through the evening. Look for strong storms tomorrow, D.C. To Boston, new England, the strongest storms late in the day. Heat warning up for parts of Philadelphia. Going to feel like over 100 in places like Memphis and Tuscaloosa. Rob, thank you. Next tonight, president trump is trying not to let the supreme court's ruling get in

