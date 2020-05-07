Transcript for Dangerous heat wave makes its way across nation

across much of the country tonight. Red flag warnings from California to Colorado. Illegal fireworks blamed for starting a wildfire in Sacramento this weekend. Temperatures this week in the 90s and triple digits. Let's get right to ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. Hey, rob. Hi, whit. Of the 110 fires that were called into the San Francisco fire department, 108 of those were from fireworks, and the fire weather conditions aren't going to be improving. As a matter of fact, they'll spread across much of the west. Take a look at this map. At least six states will see red flag warnings tomorrow for hot, dry and windy conditions as this heat ridge kind of builds into the rest of the country. If you do get an afternoon cooling thunderstorm, consider yourself lucky. It will feel like 102 in Houston, 93 degrs in little Rock, 90s across the board and this will continue until at least midweek. Whit. Okay, rob. Thank you.

