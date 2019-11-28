Dangerous road-rage attack in Texas

More
Captured on camera in Splendora, Texas, 30-year-old Armando Montes is allegedly seen using his SUV to hit another vehicle with a baby on board.
1:31 | 11/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous road-rage attack in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"Captured on camera in Splendora, Texas, 30-year-old Armando Montes is allegedly seen using his SUV to hit another vehicle with a baby on board.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67358686","title":"Dangerous road-rage attack in Texas","url":"/WNT/video/dangerous-road-rage-attack-texas-67358686"}