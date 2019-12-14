Transcript for Dangerous weather heading towards both coasts

And we begin tonight with two big storms striking coast to coast. That snow making for dangerous driving in the west, those Colorado drivers trying to dodge out-of-control vehicles on some slippery roads and the confirmed ef-1 tornado slamming parts of Florida. With winds up to 110 miles per hour. And that rough weather in the west, look at that, barrelling eastward tonight with a one-two punch bringing more snow, ice and rain to millions and it's not even winter yet. ABC senior meteorologist rob Marciano starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, dangerous weather has much of the east U.S. Under siege. As two storms wreak havoc. Violent storms slamming Florida. An ef-1 tornado touching down in Flagler county, with 110-mile-per-hour winds uprooting trees. Treacherous travel conditions. In the northeast. Heavy snow outside of Erie, Pennsylvania. Cars sliding off the highway. Downpours swamping city streets, in Boston, forcing SUVs onto the sidewalks to avoid the flooding. And in the west, a new storm system now marching east. Up to eight inches of snow falling near Vail, Colorado, triggering a multicar pileup along I-70. Drivers struggling to maintain traction through the rugged mountain passes. Heart-stopping moments caught on a nest cam in Omaha, Nebraska. Roads covered in a sheet of ice, causing not one, but two car accidents. Some dangerous conditions out there, rob joining us now from central park with the forecast. Rob, a new round of snow, ice and rain in store for millions. That's right, Tom. That western storm is catching up to the one here in the east. Not much of a break for really anybody. The center of this one is still over Pennsylvania. The backside of the precip will take time to spin out. Everybody's going to get the wind tomorrow. We got wind advisories up from Albany to Boston. In the west, snow still coming down. Warnings still posted for parts of Colorado, now watch as that stretches into St. Louis. Strong storms on the south, more in the way of severe weather on Tuesday. Icy mix in the northeast, especially inland and north of I-80. It will be a rough commute both Monday and Tuesday. Rob leading us off tonight. Rob, thank you.

