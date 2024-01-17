Daughter steals parents' moment during proposal

A toddler turned what was supposed to be a romantic video of her parents' proposal into a laughable moment when she took the phone just after her dad got on his knee.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live