Daughter of victim in Hanukkah stabbing: ‘Stop this hatred’

The family of Josef Neumann shared a picture of him unconscious in the hospital after he was stabbed in the head with a machete during a celebration at a rabbi’s house.
1:56 | 01/03/20

