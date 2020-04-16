David Muir Exclusive with Bill and Melinda Gates on Coronavirus

More
Bill and Melinda Gates on what Americans could face next in this crisis, as they reveal another $150 million donation in the global COVID-19 fight, bringing their total contribution to $250 million.
24:12 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for David Muir Exclusive with Bill and Melinda Gates on Coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"24:12","description":"Bill and Melinda Gates on what Americans could face next in this crisis, as they reveal another $150 million donation in the global COVID-19 fight, bringing their total contribution to $250 million.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70174893","title":"David Muir Exclusive with Bill and Melinda Gates on Coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/david-muir-exclusive-bill-melinda-gates-coronavirus-70174893"}