Transcript for Day care owner charged with child neglect after baby left in van dies

Next this evening, the owner of a day care is under arrest tonight in Jacksonville, Florida. Accused of leaving a 4-month-old girl in a day caravan. She did not survive. And here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Today, the co-owner of a Jacksonville, Florida, day care facing a judge after allegedly leaving a 4-month-old baby girl to die in this van in the blistering sun. Darryl Ewing arrested and charged with child neglect. From about 8:00 A.M. To about a little after 1:00 P.M., so, almost five hours. Reporter: The sheriff's office saying Ewing transported the children to the day care yesterday and unloaded them, including two of the victim's siblings. But when their mother called in the afternoon, police say workers realized the baby wasn't there. She was found still in her car seat, with temperatures outside topping 91 degrees. One mother who did not want to be identidentified, telling our Jacksonville affiliate she pulled her children out of that day care after they were once left behind. They were left on the same exact day caravan. Luckily, they were grade school age and could get themselves off. Reporter: David, the department of children and families says the day care never told them they were transporting children, so, that part of the operation was not inspected. David? Victor Oquendo tonight from Florida. Thank you, Victor.

