Transcript for 2 dead after 'disgruntled employee' opens fire at Walmart in Mississippi: Police

another deadly workplace this time, at a Walmart, an employee opening fire on coworkers and on an officer. The suspect showing up early this morning, targeting those fellow workers. He shot that officer, too. They say that officer survived only because he had a bullet proof vest on. The gunman was shot, he did survive. He's now under arrest. Two coworkers are dead. Shaken employees gathered outside, learning it was within of their own, and tonight, the heartbreak and the search for answers in south heaven, Mississippi. ABC's Steve osunsami leads us off from the scene tonight. Reporter: 6:33 this morning. Customers who had just walked out of this 24-hour Walmart supercenter in suburban Memphis say that the gunfire started in the parking lot, and then the man with the firearm ran inside the store. I'm kind of shook up over it, really. Once people realized what was going on, they all just flooded out. Reporter: What was going on was yet another active shooter, and according to Walmart, the accused gunman was a disgruntled employee. Police have arrested 33-year-old martez Abram, now charged with two counts of murder. His alleged victims are these two men, Anthony brown, the store's manager, and Brandon gales, whose family says he worked for Walmart for 16 years. Both men were shot dead. Police arrived just minutes later. Two of our officers encountered the suspect outside on the west side parking lot of the building. One of our officers was shot at this time. Reporter: The officer who was shot was saved by his bulletproof vest. The other officer fired and wounded the accused gunman, who was hospitalized and needed surgery, and remains in police custody tonight. And Steve osunsami joins us live tonight from the scene of this shooting. And Steve, you've learned that the police there had just conducted active shooter training exercise? Reporter: Yes, David. Police here finished formal training just two weeks ago. I just spoke with the mayor of this city, that says the accused gunman set a fire inside the store so they're certain he intended to hurt more people and are thank. Their officers shut him down. We are thinking about the people of south haven tonight. Stephen, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.