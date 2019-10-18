Transcript for Deadly battle erupts as police try to detain ‘El Chapo’s’ son

And now to the gun battle in Mexico over an attempt to arrest the son of El Chapo, turning the streets into a war zone. The police eventually letting el Chapo's son go. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: This is the deadly and chaotic gun battle erupting in the Mexican city of culiacan after the Mexican government says the National Guard and army attempted to arrest El Chapo's son, ovidio Guzman Lopez. Authorities say a heavily armed drug cartel ambushed the military and police. Spraying them with bullets. This journalist filming as deafening gunfire rings out around him. Taking cover behind his news van. Masked gunmen paralyzing the city. Lighting cars on fire to keep police back. Women and children running for cover. The situation so out of control, authorities retreated and suspended the operation. At least eight killed. Nearly two dozen wounded. Guzman's father El Chapo is serving life in prison in the U.S. For a number of criminal charges. Tonight, Mexico's president is defending the decision to call off the raid, saying too many innocent people were at risk. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

