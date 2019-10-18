-
Now Playing: El Paso Walmart shooting suspect pleads not guilty to capital murder
-
Now Playing: Alleged El Paso gunman pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: Duo makes history with first all-women spacewalk
-
Now Playing: Deadly battle erupts as police try to detain ‘El Chapo’s’ son
-
Now Playing: Kurdish forces claim some still fighting despite ceasefire
-
Now Playing: Trump Doral hotel will host the G-7 Summit
-
Now Playing: First all-female spacewalk held on International Space Station
-
Now Playing: First all-female spacewalk taking place outside International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Conflicting information about fighting ‘pause’ in Syria
-
Now Playing: Attacks in Syria, Barcelona protests, flying pigs; This Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: Protester climbs scaffolding at Big Ben
-
Now Playing: Cyclists ride Penny-farthings across Australia
-
Now Playing: Violent protests in Barcelona heat up for 4th night
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan speaks about her year of highs and lows in new documentary
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence says Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry calls Diana’s death a ‘wound that festers’
-
Now Playing: Turkish forces continue attack in Syria
-
Now Playing: US 'ceasefire' with Turkey appears to fall apart
-
Now Playing: Bystanders help rescue woman who fell onto subway tracks