Deadly car crash into Niagara River

A car plunged into the Niagara River, about 50 yards from the edge of the Niagara Falls. Authorities say the driver did not survive and authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live