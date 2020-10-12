Deadly chemical plant explosion in West Virginia

At least one worker was killed, and three were injured in the blast. Authorities believe the explosion may have involved chlorinated dry bleach and methanol, but it is still under investigation.
Transcript for Deadly chemical plant explosion in West Virginia

