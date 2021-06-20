Transcript for Deadly crash at Florida Pride parade deemed an accident

And now the dramatic images just coming in from the fatal crash at a gay pride parade in Florida. Police taking the 77-year-old driver into custody. Officials are now calling it a tragic accident and not a criminal act. Victor Oquendo is in ft. Lauderdale. Reporter: Tonight, investigators calling the deadly incident at a pride parade in south Florida a "Tragic accident" and not "A criminal act." I hope they're okay. My god. Reporter: According to authorities, just before 7:00 P.M. Saturday, a 77-year-old man accelerated his truck suddenly, striking two pedestrians. Two pedestrians are down, evidently a vehicle possibly ran over them. Reporter: Newly obtained surveillance video showing the truck flying a large rnbow flag, then plowing through a fence at a garden store before coming to a stop. You can still see debris on the street here behind me, there are some beads and glow sticks and across the street, that's where the truck crashed through the fence. The truck also narrowly missing the parade vehicle of Florida congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the democratic national committee. The congresswoman later tweeting, "I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured." Police flooding the area as first responders rushed in to help. I went to try and help the one guy that was bleeding from the head, rendered first aid. Reporter: Two men were taken to the hospital, one later dying. Authorities saying the second man is expected to survive. The driver placed in handcuffs and taken away for questioning. The ft. Lauderdale gay men's chorus saying both the victims and the driver were members of the chorus. Their president saying, to my knowledge, this was not an attack on the lgbtq community. Police say the driver is being cooperative. They checked for DUI here at the scene, and say there were no signs of impairment.

