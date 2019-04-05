Transcript for Deadly crash shuts down highway for hours in San Francisco

Time now for our index, and the deadly crash on the 101 outside of San Francisco. An inferno right there on the flames ravaging this bus, carrying college choir students from oakwood university, who were on their way to a performance. Smoke pouring through those scorched cars, shutting down traffic for several hours. A driver in one of those cars was killed in the collision that happened just before 1:00 A.M. An investigation is now under way. In Utah, an environmental scare. Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilling when a tanker truck rolled over, forcing the road to shut down in both directions, but it poured into the creek which feeds the local drinking water. Cleanup crews are now working to clean that spill for miles they say so far, there is no danger for people downstream. An urgent consumer warning tonight. Tyson foods recalling nearly 12 million pounds of ready to eat chicken strips nationwide because of people finding pieces of metal in them. Several already injured. Tyson saying, contaminated strips have a used by date of October 1st through March 7th of 2020. If you got those in your freezer, throw them out or return them. This is classified as a high health risk. And an air rescue from the air in Fairfax county, Virginia. A 72-year-old man with Alzheimer's, wandering away from his home, getting lost, and you see the infrared cameras. Swiftly moving, water all around him in that rough terrain. They brought that man safely back to his family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.