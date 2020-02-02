Deadly highway horror with blazing tractor trailer

More
An accident north of Atlanta forced drivers to evacuate their vehicles.
1:23 | 02/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly highway horror with blazing tractor trailer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"An accident north of Atlanta forced drivers to evacuate their vehicles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68696670","title":"Deadly highway horror with blazing tractor trailer","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-highway-horror-blazing-tractor-trailer-68696670"}