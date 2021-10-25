Deadly home explosion in Flint, Michigan

A 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed in a home explosion Monday night. The cause of the blast is under investigation and the mayor says 30 homes and structures were damaged.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live