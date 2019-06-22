Transcript for Deadly motorcycle crash in northern New Hampshire

Time now for our index. The massive crash in northern New Hampshire. Seven people killed, three injured when a pick-up truck plowed into ten motorcycles, on a rural highway, many said to be marine veterans part of the same motorcycle club. The NTSB called to assist in the investigation. Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about this crash. In Philadelphia an emergency outside a Walmart. Firefighters battling smoke and flames in a shopping mall parking lot. As many as eight cars on fire. No injuries reported. That blaze is under investigation tonight. News about former red sox star David Ortiz. The team revealing he's been moved out of intensive care at Massachusetts general hospital. Doctors say he's in good condition after being shot in the back while in the Dominican Republic. Authorities now believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. The bottle water being pulled off shelves. Dr. Pepper voluntarily removing its penafiel brand after high levels of arsenic detected. That water imported from Mexico sold at target and Walmart.

