Transcript for Deadly nor’easter slams New England

Thursday night, and the deadly nor'easter slamming the east from Washington, D.C. To Philadelphia, New York City, up through cape cod. The wind and rain slamming boats against the shore. Gusts in nearby cape cod reaching 90 miles per hour. The wind fueling the flames on New York's fire island, destroying several homes there and leaving a trail of downed trees and power lines across the region. In fact, a half million without power tonight and it's not done. And now, another system elsewhere we're watching, as well. ABC's whit Johnson from hyannis. Reporter: Tonight, that powerful storm lashing new England. Aid mid ferocious winds, rough seas and heavy rain. Atairport, gusts reaching 70 miles an hour. Ripping the roof right off this delta hangar. On cape cod, trees crashing onto power lines, sending sparks flying. More than half a million customers losing power in the storm zone. And in Duxbury, firefighters responding to dozens of calls. The damage we see is town-wide. I mean, you can't get from one side of town to the other, because the amount of trees and wires that have been taken down. Reporter: Those violent wind gusts taking down two trees here, one slamming through this car, shattering the glass. The other, crashing through the roof of this home. The woman inside was not hurt. Those falling trees wreaking havoc across the region. A big loud bang almost like a bomb went off and shook the whole house. Reporter: In New Haven, Connecticut, firefighters battling 30-mile-per-hour wind gusts, while bringing this two-alarm fire under control. David, the owner of this boat tells me that it was anchored about 1,000 feet offshore before those powerful winds ripped it from its moorings. The cleanup here just getting started as the storm moving out. David? Just an incredible image there behind you there, whit, thank you. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking the nor'easter and another system we're watching hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. This is a powerful, record-breaking storm for October. That extreme pressure drop now stabilizing. The winds still going. We got a couple more hours of the big winds as the low slides off to the east. Gulf of Mexico, that disturbance, 600 miles from new Orleans. Warnings have been posted from Louisiana to Florida, forecast to make land. As a tropical storm early Saturday morning, somewhere along the Florida panhandle, but impacts there will be felt by this time tomorrow. David? Rob, thank you.

