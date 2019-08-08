Transcript for Deadly plane crash in Pennsylvania neighborhood

Next, the deadly plane crash in eastern Pennsylvania. The small plane coming down in a neighborhood early this morning, landing in the trees. You see it there behind a home. Debris spread across a number of properties. A couple and their daughter were onboard. None of them survived. Here's ABC's Diane Macedo. Reporter: Tonight, witnesses say that plane skidded through backyards and clipped trees as it slammed into this residential neighborhood outside of Philadelphia. The single engine plane taking out this shed, barely missing the surrounding homes. I heard it because our bedroom is right in the front, and I heard it go over the house. Reporter: Officials say the beechcraft took off from Philadelphia shortly after 6:00 A.M., but went down minutes later, kinling all three people onboard. A couple and their 19-year-old daughter. I don't know what the pilot was thinking or what he was doing, but it's a miracle that no homes were struck. Reporter: The FAA says on average there are about three small aircraft crashes a day in the U.S. The crash similar to one in March, when a twin-engine piper aircraft slammed into an Ohio neighborhood, killing the pilot. Back here in Pennsylvania, the NTSB is still on the scene, trying to uncover what caused this crash. One big mystery, there's no record of any distress calls from that plane. Tom? Such a mystery. All right, Diane, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.