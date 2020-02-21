Deadly plane crash in Texas

More
Three people were killed in a plane crash Thursday in Coleman County, Texas, Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Fred Biddle said.
0:11 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly plane crash in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Three people were killed in a plane crash Thursday in Coleman County, Texas, Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Fred Biddle said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69111340","title":"Deadly plane crash in Texas","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-plane-crash-texas-69111340"}