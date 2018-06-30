Transcript for Deadly rampage kills 5 at the Capital Gazette

Next to that deadly ram page in a American newsroom. Years of violent rants and court documents revealing what he called his oath to kill. That community in mourning after the attack on the capital gazette in annapolis. Here's gio Benitez with the last. Reporter: Tonight, the chilling oath revealed in court documents showing a years-long grudge against "The capital gazette" by the man who alledly opened fire into its newsroom killing five. Jarrod Ramos writing in 2014 that he "Has sworn a legal oath that he would like to kill" one of the paper's writers "And he still would." That writer three years earlier penning this article, "Jarrod wants to be your friend." Detailing the chilling online encounters between Ramos and a high school classmate. That classmate, according to her attorney, leaving the state in fear. Ramos pled guilty to harassment. He befriended her on Facebook. He would use the information he gathered from her to attack her. Reporter: Ramos upset at the article lashing out on Twitter. In this tweet writing that he wished two of the paper' editors would "Cease breathing." We had actually contacted the police. Reporter: Police interviewed Ramos but claim employees at the paper did not want tpress charges because it might inflame the situation. An officer involved in the investigation writing that he "Did not believe that Ramos was a threat." Now, Ramos is behind bars facing five counts of first-degree murder as hundreds took to the streets Friday to remember the five people killed in the shooting Thursday. Some of the paper's reporters also there. Like Rachael Pacella who was injured in the attack. What do I want the world to know about my colleagues? That I'll miss them. Reporter: The paper's staff resilient, releasing this video of them printing the Saturday edition. Tom, tonight, investigators hopes that the suspect will cooperate with them so that they can start piecing together what allegedly turned online threats into a newsroom massacre. Tom. Gio, thank you. Overseas now, the race against time to save a soccer

