Deadly rocket strike hits soccer field in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

At least 10 children and teenagers were killed after a rocket strike on a soccer field in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Israel blamed the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah for the strike.

July 27, 2024

